He was charged with four counts of conspiracy to publish false news, conspiracy to forge other documents, the publication of false news, and forgery of other documents.

The court slapped the charges on the controversial pastor on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Kaneshie District Court, and has pleaded not guilty.

Bishop Obinim was charged alongside his accomplice, Kwabena Otchere, who is the second accused person and four other persons who are currently at large.

Bishop Daniel Obinim

The controversial pastor was earlier charged in court for the publication of false news and forgery of a document, contrary to sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) respectively.

He is under investigation for other offenses leveled against him.