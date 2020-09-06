Azamati, the 26-year-old student was manhandled by a security guard as he went to return to his seat ahead of a debate on October 17, 2019, at the Oxford Union.

The visually impaired student from Ghana studying international relations was reported to have arrived early to attend a debate about whether it was right to feel confident in the UK government in order to reserve an accessible seat, as he was concerned that there was no special provision for disabled people.

He then left to eat dinner at his college.

Reports stated that when he returned before the start of the debate, Azamati was refused entry, but when a friend arrived to accompany him, he went inside and sat down, and shortly afterward, security officials entered and appeared to manhandle him out of the building.

His union card was confiscated and he was expelled from the union.

The victim became traumatized after the event and took legal action.

After eleven months, the union agreed to pay the postgraduate student a settlement understood to run into thousands of pounds.