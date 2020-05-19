The donation is in response to an appeal made by the Kpone Traditional Council for support from corporate firms and well-meaning Ghanaians in the form of cash or kind to help lessen the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the people within the traditional area.

Items donated by Blue Ocean Investments include bags of rice, sugar, maize, and gari. Others include boxes of tomato paste, cooking oil, and bags of water.

Making the presentation, the Group Managing Director of Blue Ocean Investments and Puma Energy, Henry Osei, underscored the need for corporate firms and well-meaning Ghanaians to provide support to the vulnerable in society who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Osei "this pandemic has had an immeasurable impact on everyone economically and for the needy and vulnerable in society, the effect is even more pronounced on their means of livelihood. For us as a responsible corporate entity, we see this as a call to duty to support those we serve in times like this," he added.

He further reiterated the company's commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians and the general populace, expressing its resolve to offer help and further support where necessary saying "this is a fight for humanity and the least we can do as a business is to extend a hand of support as and when it is needed."

The global coronavirus pandemic has brought untold hardship and suffering among a large section of the global population as governments have had to come up with unprecedented safety protection measures, including lockdowns to avert the spread of the virus.

These actions have inadvertently brought hardship to the segment of the population at the lower end of the economic ladder.

The need for support from corporate firms like Blue Ocean Investments is thus imperative.

