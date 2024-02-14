Bolaji Agbede appointed interim Access Bank head after death of late CEO

The tragic incident occurred as Wigwe's chartered helicopter was en route from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada, USA, approximately 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.

Reports indicate that the 57-year-old banker was on his way to attend Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Herbert Wigwe, the founder of Access Bank in 1989, played a pivotal role in the bank's growth and expansion. In 2018, Access Bank achieved a significant milestone by becoming the largest bank in Nigeria following the acquisition of its main competitor, Diamond Bank.

Access Bank, along with the broader financial community, mourns the loss of Herbert Wigwe, recognizing his contributions to the banking sector and the growth of Access Bank.

The banking community extends its condolences to Wigwe's family, colleagues, and associates affected by this tragic event.