Access Holdings Plc, the parent company of Access Bank, released a statement confirming Bolaji Agbede's temporary appointment as the most senior founding executive director. Agbede, with over 30 years of experience in banking and business consultancy, has been with Access Bank since 2003.
Bolaji Agbede appointed interim Access Bank head after death of late CEO
Access Bank, Nigeria has announced the appointment of Bolaji Agbede as the acting CEO in the wake of the untimely demise of Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash last Friday alongside five others.
Recommended articles
The tragic incident occurred as Wigwe's chartered helicopter was en route from Palm Springs to Boulder City in Nevada, USA, approximately 96km (60 miles) from Las Vegas.
Reports indicate that the 57-year-old banker was on his way to attend Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
Herbert Wigwe, the founder of Access Bank in 1989, played a pivotal role in the bank's growth and expansion. In 2018, Access Bank achieved a significant milestone by becoming the largest bank in Nigeria following the acquisition of its main competitor, Diamond Bank.
Access Bank, along with the broader financial community, mourns the loss of Herbert Wigwe, recognizing his contributions to the banking sector and the growth of Access Bank.
The banking community extends its condolences to Wigwe's family, colleagues, and associates affected by this tragic event.
As Bolaji Agbede steps into the role of acting CEO, Access Bank remains focused on upholding its commitment to service excellence, and financial stability, and contributing to the continued growth of the banking industry.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh