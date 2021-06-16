Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

The JHS student committed suicide in the school's dining hall.

She was found dead and hanging in the dining hall by some of her colleagues on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The sad incident is said to have happened at around 9:45 pm when evening preps were supposed to be over.

The body of the deceased following the conclusion of the autopsy on Saturday, June 5, 2021, has been released to the family for burial.

She is reported to have left behind a suicide note which amongst other things read: "I am not happy, this world is full of sorrow and pain, I can't live anymore and I want to die."