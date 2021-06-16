Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

He described the death as unnatural.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Dr. Ernest K. Adjei, a Senior Specialist Pathologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has said the 14-year-old final year student of Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School (JHS) in Sunyani, Leticia Kyere Pinaman died as a result of asphyxia (causing unconsciousness or death; suffocation) through hanging.
He described the death as unnatural.
The JHS student committed suicide in the school's dining hall.
She was found dead and hanging in the dining hall by some of her colleagues on Monday, May 17, 2021.
The sad incident is said to have happened at around 9:45 pm when evening preps were supposed to be over.
The body of the deceased following the conclusion of the autopsy on Saturday, June 5, 2021, has been released to the family for burial.
She is reported to have left behind a suicide note which amongst other things read: "I am not happy, this world is full of sorrow and pain, I can't live anymore and I want to die."
The family of the deceased disputed the theory of suicide when her death was reported and linked the death to foul play, thus called on the police to investigate the matter.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh