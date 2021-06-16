RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Dr. Ernest K. Adjei, a Senior Specialist Pathologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), has said the 14-year-old final year student of Miracle Educational Academy Junior High School (JHS) in Sunyani, Leticia Kyere Pinaman died as a result of asphyxia (causing unconsciousness or death; suffocation) through hanging.

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman
Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman Pulse Ghana

He described the death as unnatural.

Recommended articles

The JHS student committed suicide in the school's dining hall.

She was found dead and hanging in the dining hall by some of her colleagues on Monday, May 17, 2021.

The sad incident is said to have happened at around 9:45 pm when evening preps were supposed to be over.

The body of the deceased following the conclusion of the autopsy on Saturday, June 5, 2021, has been released to the family for burial.

She is reported to have left behind a suicide note which amongst other things read: "I am not happy, this world is full of sorrow and pain, I can't live anymore and I want to die."

The family of the deceased disputed the theory of suicide when her death was reported and linked the death to foul play, thus called on the police to investigate the matter.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

'Behave yourselves,' Buhari blames young #EndSARS protesters for scaring investors away

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]