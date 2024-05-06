Bridging the gender gap in STEM education is now crucial - District Director of Education

“So, it is not just a matter of equality but of necessity. The perspectives, creativity, and intelligence of women are indispensable in driving technological advancement,” Mrs. Korsi-Agordo reiterated.

Held at Sogakope over the weekend, the Girls Tech World Conference, the first-ever kids’ technology forum in the District was convened and hosted by Raddy School (Sogakope) in collaboration with Child In Tech company and was sponsored by Kumasi City Mall.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Director said it is the unambiguous mission of the Ghana Education Service to dismantle the barriers that prevent girls from accessing and excelling in technology.

“We must foster an environment where every girl believes in her ability to code, to innovate, and to lead. We must support their journey with resources, mentorship, and, above all, the unwavering belief in their capabilities,” she stressed.

Mrs. Korsi-Agordo said women are naturally talented and are able to provide new insights and problem-solving solutions to male-dominated industries. They (women) bring their expertise on board to promote growth and rapid development in any field of work effectively. Hence, women and girls must be fully involved in the I.T. world to bridge the gap between them and their male counterparts.

“The "Girls-Tech World" programme is more than just an event; it is a commitment to nurturing the next generation of female scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs. Together, we can ensure that our girls not only participate in the world of technology but also pave new paths for those who follow,” she said

During the four-hour session, a team of resource persons and specialists in the tech and education sectors took the students through tailored presentations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security, Financial Technology, and basic computer knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Miss Ekua Essah, the 19-year-old CEO of Child In Tech which partnered with Raddy School to hold the conference shared personal experiences and insights with the students, urging girls particularly to be self-confident and aspire for the best in every endeavour.

Mrs. Nayram Kyei-Mensah, Proprietress of Raddy School and the convener and host of the conference told reporters later that she was highly impressed with the level of commitment demonstrated by the local education authorities, the various schools in the district and their teachers, towards the success of the maiden Girl Tech Conference in Sogakope.