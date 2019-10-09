In a letter dated May 7, 2019, he made a case for six issues which and required the General Legal Council to give urgent attention to the concerns raised by the students.

On Monday, a peaceful protest by law students across Ghana in Accra turned violent as police officers opened water cannons and tear gas on them.

The incident also led to the arrest of the Students Representative Council (SRC) President of the Ghana School of Law, Jonathan Alua and the other 9 students.

The demonstration, seeking reforms to legal education in Ghana, started peacefully at the main campus of the Ghana School of Law.

But on their last-ditch effort to present their petition to the president at the Jubilee House was met with resistance from police officers, who claimed the demonstrating students had no permission to enter the presidency.

Nana Addo with Sophia Akuffo

According to the students, the police lured them to come close but started splashing hot water on them.

However, the President in a letter called on the Chief Justice to undertake legal education reforms.

The letter read: "Let me reiterate that I forward these concerns to you, with every confidence that the General Legal Council, under your leadership, can resolve these matters as quickly as possible to bring clarity and transparency to Legal education in Ghana.

"It would be welcomed if the resolution of these matters, especially those related to the examinations, are conducted before the next set of final examinations for June 2019."

Nana Addo's letter to Sophia Akuffo

Nana Addo's letter to Sophia Akuffo

Here's Nana Addo's letter to the Chief Justice: Undertake legal reforms in Ghana