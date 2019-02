Presenting the Constitutional Instrument to officially inaugurate the region, the President announced that Mr. Opoku-Bobie will act as interim Minister.

Mr Akufo-Addo also chose Techiman as the capital of the new region despite protests by a section of chiefs and people from the region.

Mr Akufo-Addo however assured the people that development of Bono East Region will spread across all the towns and villages.

Opoku-Bobie will act till a substantive Minister is appointed.