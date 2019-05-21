The Royal household said on its job listings website that it is looking for a Digital Communications Officer to find "new ways to maintain the Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

The position involves covering state visits, researching and writing feature articles and managing digital platforms.

CNN reports that the successful applicant will also secure "a comprehensive benefits package," 33 days' annual leave and free lunches. The permanent role is located in Buckingham Palace.

The role comes with a yearly salary of $38,000 dependent on experience.

Britain's royal family has millions of followers on its social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.