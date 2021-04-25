Buduburam: Okada rider found dead with manhood, ears and eyes missing

According to a report by Adomonline, the deceased, who is in his 20s, was found without his penis, ears and eyes.
A commercial motorbike rider, locally known as Okada, has been found dead with some of his body parts missing. The lifeless body of the unidentified man was found at Blue Rose Estate, a suburb of Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.
According to a report by Adomonline, the deceased, who is in his 20s, was found without his penis, ears and eyes.
Other parts were also missing from the body of the motorbike rider, in what is widely suspected to be a murder for ritual purposes.
Reports suggest the killers hired the rider but murdered him midway through the journey and also bolted with his motorbike.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St Gregory Hospital mortuary, with the Police also commencing investigations.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel II, has bemoaned the high rate of crime in the community.
He appealed to the government to demolish the Buduburam “Gab”, which has become a hideout for criminals.
This comes just weeks after 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah was gruesomely murdered at Kasoa in the Central region for money rituals.
The heinous crime was committed by two teenagers, identified as Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, who have since been apprehended by the Police.
The suspects, aged 16 and 18, later confessed to taking their young neighbour’s life on the instruction of a spiritualist, whom they had discovered on television.
