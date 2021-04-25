Buduburam: Okada rider found dead with manhood, ears and eyes missing

Other parts were also missing from the body of the motorbike rider, in what is widely suspected to be a murder for ritual purposes.

Reports suggest the killers hired the rider but murdered him midway through the journey and also bolted with his motorbike.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St Gregory Hospital mortuary, with the Police also commencing investigations.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Buduburam, Nana Kojo Essel II, has bemoaned the high rate of crime in the community.

He appealed to the government to demolish the Buduburam “Gab”, which has become a hideout for criminals.

This comes just weeks after 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdallah was gruesomely murdered at Kasoa in the Central region for money rituals.

The heinous crime was committed by two teenagers, identified as Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kiki, who have since been apprehended by the Police.