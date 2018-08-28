Pulse.com.gh logo
'Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure'


'Building National Cathedral not wasteful expenditure'

According to Rev. Dr. Paul Frimpong-Manso, putting up such a facility would bring many advantages to the country as a whole.

Artistic impression of the yet-to-be built National Cathedral play

Artistic impression of the yet-to-be built National Cathedral

General Superintendent of the Assembly of God church, Rev. Dr Paul Frimpong-Manso, believes building a National Cathedral cannot be classified as one of the country’s wasteful expenditures.

According to him, putting up such a facility would bring many advantages to the country as a whole.

READ ALSO: National Cathedral: Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral

As a member of the board of trustees for the National Cathedral, he argued that criticisms against building the facility have been one-sided, saying the cost of the Cathedral cannot be ranked in the same bracket with wasteful expenditures by the nation in the past.

Rev. Dr Paul Frimpong-Manso play

Rev. Dr Paul Frimpong-Manso

 

He said it is unfair to for anyone to say that the country needs to focus on the education and health sectors, because the problems with the aforementioned sectors cannot be solved even with the money meant for the building to the Cathedral.

“The question is not the National Cathedral, the question is indiscipline, corruption, mismanagement of resources and the rest.

“Every year, we hear from the Auditors Report and the Public Accounts Committee about people misusing public funds and walking free on our land,” Rev. Dr. Frimpong-Manso said on Accra-based Joy FM.

He added that building a National Cathedral is “not a misplaced priority”, but rather it will deeper the nation’s love and acceptance of God.

READ ALSO: National Hero: Govt to rename Ho technical University after Ephraim Amu

“I don’t see it as a misplaced priority...we are people under God and we want to do something as a national symbol to honour God whom a majority of Ghana’s believe and accept," he opined.

According to him, a member of the Assemblies of God church has already donated $2 million towards the building of Cathedral.

Government’s decision to put up a National Cathedral has been criticised by certain quarters who believe it should not be a priority when other sectors are badly in need of an uplift.

The concerns deepened after it emerged that government has to demolish buildings including residences of judges to make way for the construction of the Cathedral.

