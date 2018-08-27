Govt to rename Ho technical University after Ephraim Amu

news

Government has announced its plans to rename the Ho Technical University (HTU) in the Volta region after Ephraim Amu.

This was disclosed by President Akufo-Addo during the 50th anniversary celebration of the university on Saturday.

The President noted that the governing council of the institution suggested the renaming of the HTU after the great musicologist.

He indicated that it was in the right direction to honour the late Ephraim Amu, who he described as a “great Ghanaian cultural icon”.

"Before I conclude, there is a significant matter I must address, and it relates to the decision taken by the Governing Council of Ho Technical University, in accordance with the Statutes of the University, to rename this institution after Ephraim Amu, the great Ghanaian cultural icon, who asserted that the creative faculty should embrace also the capacity to work with one’s hands," President Akufo-Addo said.

He further described the decision to rename the Ho Technical University after the late musicologist as “excellent”, whiles assuring that the necessary parliamentary process will soon be set in motion to effect the name change.

"This decision is an excellent one, which has received the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that,once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter,be called the Ephraim Amu Technical University, Ho.

"It is wholly fitting that this great, modest man, composer of what easily passes for our unofficial national anthem, Yen Ara Asase Ne, should be properly honoured by a grateful posterity, and, especially, by citizens of his native Volta Region,” the President added.