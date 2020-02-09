In a recent interview on Accra-based 3FM, Bulldog said women should confine themselves to the kitchen and bedroom. “Women are just for the kitchen and the bedroom. I am saying this, they should go and cut my head or my wife can leave me if she wants to,” he said.

He has been criticized for his primitive thoughts and pressured to withdraw his unsavory comments.

However, a defiant Bulldog, in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV, said women groups and those criticizing him have point their own spin on his comments.

“I didn’t say that women only belong there [bedroom and kitchen] and I didn’t say it in a disrespectful way.”

According to Bulldog, if he wanted to disrespect women there are a thousand things he would have said to disrespect women. “It will not make sense for me to disrespect a woman, because I came from a woman… And I have a beautiful wife and three daughters, as well,” he noted.

He continued: "Women have their own purpose, the mistake is they start comparing themselves to men. Women are good at adding glory…,” he added.