Let's avoid politicising national security issues in the country - NPP man

"We should avoid politicising criminal matters. Security matters are for the security forces and for the state. As political parties let's avoid politicizing it. No matter how tempting it may be," Kamal Deen said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"It's about time we depoliticize some of these issues especially when it is security and intelligence gathering operations. The opportunistic politics is too much. If we decide to focus, we'll make progress," he said.

Deen Abdullai called for a dispassionate and non-political discussion on the state of the country's security.

In the wake of the robbery incident at Jamestown and the emergence of a police document warning the citizenry of possible attacks by Burkinabe bandits, some politicians have blamed rising insecurity on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.