RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Let's avoid politicising national security issues in the country - NPP man

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen Abdullai, has called on Ghanaians to stop politicising national security issues.

Ghana Police
Ghana Police Pulse Ghana

According to him, security for matters of criminal nature is for the country's security agencies and not for police parties.

Recommended articles

"We should avoid politicising criminal matters. Security matters are for the security forces and for the state. As political parties let's avoid politicizing it. No matter how tempting it may be," Kamal Deen said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"It's about time we depoliticize some of these issues especially when it is security and intelligence gathering operations. The opportunistic politics is too much. If we decide to focus, we'll make progress," he said.

Deen Abdullai called for a dispassionate and non-political discussion on the state of the country's security.

In the wake of the robbery incident at Jamestown and the emergence of a police document warning the citizenry of possible attacks by Burkinabe bandits, some politicians have blamed rising insecurity on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.

The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)

“Everybody should run!” – Fearless Ghanaian young men warn as they display guns (video)

“Everybody should run” – Young Ghanaians warn as they boldly display various guns

Wife of dollar-flaunting driver of GNPC boss reportedly shot dead

Nana Prempeh

Miracle JHS final year student died from suffocation - Pathologist

Miracle JHS student Leticia Kyere Pinaman