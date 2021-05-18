Burning of galamsey excavators sad but necessary - Okyenhene

The Okyenhene said this when the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her entourage of experts and directors at the Ministry paid a courtesy call on him at the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi in the Eastern Region as part of her assessment tour of major river bodies and water treatment plants in the country.

According to the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa, it is untenable for people to use unemployment as an excuse to engage in illegal mining to destroy the environment.

He maintained there are many alternative livelihood programs by government such as the Planting for food and jobs program.

“The disciplined old cultures didn’t live by rule of law but lived by rule by nature. They were disciplined and respected nature therefore never destroyed water bodies. But this generation is bent on destroying the natural environment. When at all will galamsey be stopped?

“The excuse that people are engaging in illegal mining because there is no employment is untenable. Planting for Food and Jobs and other programs are some alternative livelihoods that the youth can take advantage of. It saddens me When I see excavators on Television being burnt but people are recalcitrant. If you leave it, they will return to site with it “.

Pulse Ghana

Addressing the media, the minister expressed worry over the devastation of lands along the Birim river and the muddying of raw water supply by the illegal miners. She called on Ghanaians to support President Akufo-Addo’s fight against illegal mining to help protect water bodies in the country.