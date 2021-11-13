RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bury your egos and bring back Nana Konadu – Koku Anyidoho tells NDC

Emmanuel Ayamga

A former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, has advised the party to eschew all egos and welcome back former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.

Mrs. Rawlings broke away from the NDC some years ago and later formed her own political party known as the NDC.

However, in a recent address, her daughter Dr. Zanetor Rawlings appealed to the party to do everything to bring Nana Konadu back.

Reacting to this, Koku Anyidoho said welcoming back the former First Lady is the right call and will only strengthen the NDC.

“I support 100% the very deep, passionate, and profound, call by Hon. Zanetor Rawlings, for the NDC to make efforts to stretch a hand of peace in the direction Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. Let egos be buried & Let the greater good of the NDC prevail. Let's give it a try!” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Dr. Zanetor Rawlings is hopeful that the NDC will bury the hatchet with her mother and welcome her back to the party.

Addressing NDC national executives at the one year anniversary of her late father, Jerry John Rawlings, she said it was time to unite the party.

“I would like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You,” the Klottey Korle MP said.

“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he’ll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged.

“On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” she added.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

