ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bus crash claims 8 lives, injures 42 at Goaso

Sammy Danso Eghan

In a tragic incident in the early hours of Friday, September 6, 2024, a Hyundai Aero Town minibus belonging to Infix Wood Limited, carrying about 50 workers, collided with a timber truck on the Mim-Goaso road.

Infix Wood Bus Crash
Infix Wood Bus Crash

The crash resulted in the deaths of eight individuals and injuries to 42 others.

Recommended articles

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. when the minibus driver attempted to overtake the timber truck.

Unfortunately, smoke emanating from the truck obscured the driver’s vision, causing the minibus to veer into the truck.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and the injured were initially transported to Goaso Municipal Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

This devastating accident has left the community in mourning, as families grapple with the loss of their loved ones and pray for the recovery of the injured.

In a related incident weeks ago, bus carrying Monarch Football Club players was involved in serious crash on Kwahu Mountains.

The bus transporting about 60 children and officials from the Ada-based Monarch Football Club was involved in a severe accident in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region as the team was returning from a weeklong football tournament held in Obo Kwahu, which featured 32 competing teams.

The accident was reportedly caused by a brake failure while the bus was descending the steep and winding Kwahu Mountain en-route to Nkawkaw.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 jailed

Armed robbers jailed 120 years and 105 years in Ashanti Region

Jailed

18-year-old miner jailed 10 years for mining equipment theft in Tarkwa

Faith Sobe Cyril

Ghanaian who won Sharks Quiz secures software engineering job at Apple

KNUST

Visually impaired PhD applicant slaps KNUST with Ghc1M lawsuit over discrimination