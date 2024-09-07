Bus crash claims 8 lives, injures 42 at Goaso

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. when the minibus driver attempted to overtake the timber truck.

Unfortunately, smoke emanating from the truck obscured the driver’s vision, causing the minibus to veer into the truck.

Emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, and the injured were initially transported to Goaso Municipal Hospital.

This devastating accident has left the community in mourning, as families grapple with the loss of their loved ones and pray for the recovery of the injured.

Monarch FC team bus carrying players involved in fatal crashin fatal crash

In a related incident weeks ago, bus carrying Monarch Football Club players was involved in serious crash on Kwahu Mountains.

The bus transporting about 60 children and officials from the Ada-based Monarch Football Club was involved in a severe accident in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, 2024.

The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. in the Kwahu area of the Eastern Region as the team was returning from a weeklong football tournament held in Obo Kwahu, which featured 32 competing teams.