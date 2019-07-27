According to him, the loan facility, which has been forwarded to parliament for approval, would be used to furnish and complete the regional hospital to help improve healthcare delivery in the region.

He noted that the facility, when fully furnished and equipped with the necessary equipment, would also help reduce overcrowding at the hospital.

He made the disclosure in Bolgatanga recently at the start of his three-day working visit to the Upper East Region.

He said: “The contractor had to leave the site because there was no money to pay him to continue work.

"They have finished with phase two, but what was in process now was phase three because some more civil works had to be done, however, you could clearly see from where we have visited that, the rooms had no beds, no equipment, nothing."u