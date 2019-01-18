He said the funding with will be a partnership between the government of Ghana and the Indian Exim Bank.

Briefing the press in Accra, the Minister said water supply system serves the Yendi municipality and other surrounding towns and villages. It takes its raw water from River Daka, which flows through a water treatment facility built in 1961.

Oppong Nkrumah added that the expansion of the water supply system is also in line with the government’s policy to ensure that by 2030, all Ghanaians have potable water.

“The provision of potable water to over 133,000 people through the Yendi project would be a giant step towards achieving this objective", he said.

The scope of work for the water supply project will include:

The construction of a 15,000m3/day (3.3MGD) Conventional water treatment plant

Construction of 25-km transmission pipelines

Construction of water booster station

Construction of reservoirs and rehabilitation and extension of distribution networks, approximately 50-km

The project will take 30 months to complete.