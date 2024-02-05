Cabinet cancels 15% VAT on electricity following widespread agitation

"The government has also agreed to initiate a conversation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reach a consensus on how it can make up for the revenue shortfall occasioned by the decision to drop the VAT on electricity policy through additional spending cuts," reports asaaseradio.com.

It remains to be seen what options are available to the government after the reported withdrawal of the nuisance tax. "The current position is that the 15% VAT on electricity is off, and it is likely it could either be completely removed or significantly reduced," the news portal reported a source as having said.

The Trades Union Congress held a meeting on Friday, February 2, after which it resolved that all workers would start wearing red from Monday, February 5, 2024, to herald a massive protest on Tuesday, February 13, to press home their demand for a total withdrawal of the 15% VAT on electricity consumption.

"All members of organized labour groupings in both the public and private sector are to wear red bands at work from Monday, February 5, 2024, to Monday, February 12, 2024," the statement from organized labour said. "Directives on the route of the demonstrations and all other communications will be duly communicated by the leadership of organized labour. Organized labor groups are expected to communicate in writing to their employers on the actions to be taken. If the directive on the VAT is not withdrawn after the demonstration, organized labor will meet and take a decision on when to initiate a nationwide strike again," the TUC said in a statement.