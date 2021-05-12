Caleb Kudah's arrest: Oppression of journalists by "despotic Nana Addo gov't must stop" - Sammy Gyamfi

He described the arrest as "unlawful and preposterous" adding that "the oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo government must stop."

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the arrest of Caleb Kudah and the Gestapo invasion of the office of Citi FM by armed National Security operatives. The act is unlawful and preposterous. The oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo gov’t must stop."

Kudah was released after more than an hour of interrogation.

Pulse Ghana

According to the management of the station, about seven heavily armed police officers stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in an attempt to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist, whom they claimed had received files from Caleb Kudah.