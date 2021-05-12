RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Caleb Kudah's arrest: Oppression of journalists by "despotic Nana Addo gov't must stop" - Sammy Gyamfi

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Director, Sammy Gyamfi, has condemned the arrest of a broadcast journalist with Citi FM/Citi TV, Caleb Kudah who was arrested by police officers on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, for allegedly filming at the premises of the National Security ministry.

"The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the arrest of Caleb Kudah and the Gestapo invasion of the office of Citi FM by armed National Security operatives," he said.

He described the arrest as "unlawful and preposterous" adding that "the oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo government must stop."

In a Twitter post, he wrote: "The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the arrest of Caleb Kudah and the Gestapo invasion of the office of Citi FM by armed National Security operatives. The act is unlawful and preposterous. The oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo gov’t must stop."

Kudah was released after more than an hour of interrogation.

According to the management of the station, about seven heavily armed police officers stormed the premises of Citi FM/Citi TV in an attempt to arrest, Zoe Abu-Baidoo, another broadcast journalist, whom they claimed had received files from Caleb Kudah.

The management of Citi FM/Citi TV is said to have intervened and followed the officers together with Zoe to the Ministry of National Security for interrogation after which she was discharged.

