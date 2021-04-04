Calling Ken Ofori-Atta ‘lame duck’ was disrespectful - NPP man slams Asiedu Nketiah

He said such inflammatory language should have no place in the Ghanaian political space.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
Alex Abban, a former Deputy Minister of Health has slammed the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah for describing Ken Ofori-Atta as a lame duck.
Pulse Ghana
He said such inflammatory language should have no place in the Ghanaian political space.
Speaking on Citi FM’s “Big Issue”, Mr. Abban said the scribe was disrespectful towards the Finance Minister.
According to him, the utmost interest of the country should the underlying factor for all political actors and not partisan considerations.
“…Let me start with the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr. Asiedu Nketiah. He says that the party at the central level met with the Minority Caucus and took a decision to pass the Finance Minister then and their reason for passing him according to him because he was messing up and that the continued messing up of him will benefit their political party in the 2024 elections and to the extent of describing him [Ofori-Atta] as a lame duck and that’s a shame.”
“So it is their wish that the economy will be in shambles, so that becomes their message for 2024. So the interest of the NDC is not about Ghana but their party and for this to come from a General Secretary of the main opposition party in the country, God save Ghana,” Alexander Abban remarked.
Asiedu Nketiah, who is popularly known as General Mosquito had said that the leadership of the NDC decided to pass Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister because he is ineffective.
“The party even held several meetings and concluded that we shouldn’t split hairs about Ofori-Atta’s approval. We believe that he is a lame-duck Minister at this stage. So if the government wants a lame-duck Minister, they should have him. His work will make it easier for us to win the election, so we should let him go. That was the party’s position that was communicated,” he said.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh