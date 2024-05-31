Cancel deal to sell SSNIT’s hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Oranised Labour barks

In an interview with the media on Thursday, May 30, Bampoe Addo highlighted the significance of labour's intervention, stressing that SSNIT's operations are sustained by workers' contributions.

He asserted that Organised Labour is determined to assert control over SSNIT, ensuring that decisions regarding the management and utilisation of SSNIT funds align with contributors' best interests.

"We were not convinced. There are so many negatives in the transaction that we have pointed out to them. How can you go through a tender process, give specifications, and then change those specifications along the line? Our Procurement Act does not allow this. We have told them to cancel the deal," Bampoe Addo stated.

"We will take control; this is our money. SSNIT does not need to go ahead with the deal. They dare not proceed with the deal, and we have demanded a total restructuring of SSNIT," he emphasized.

The transaction has faced strong criticism from various groups and individuals, including the Trades Union Congress, since it was revealed that Rock City Hotel had secured a bid to acquire a 60% stake in the four hotels.