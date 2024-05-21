You’re trying to destroy me and it’s un-Ghanaian – Bryan Acheampong tells Ablakwa

Acheampong, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Abetifi, refuted Ablakwa's suggestions that he is committing any wrongdoing in Rock City's proposal to purchase 60% of shares in SSNIT's four hotels. He described these accusations as false and baseless.

"You are just adding things together and trying to destroy me and trying to destroy Rock City. It is most unfair, it is 'un-Ghanaian,' and you should stop it,” Acheampong stated.

He explained that he is separate from Rock City as a corporate entity and, as a non-executive director of the hotel, does not need to seek a certificate of clearance from the Speaker because he has always been in business before becoming a public official.

"If you have issues with a corporate entity, ask questions. I will never stop you and nobody will stop you from asking questions, but the tangent that you [Okudzeto Ablakwa] are going has nothing to do with that. I am a politician, and I can be okay with it… but note that you are not speaking the truth, and CHRAJ will confirm all this to you,” Acheampong asserted.

This response comes days after the NDC MP petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to stop the sale of four hotels to Rock City, where Acheampong is one of the two directors.

Pulse Ghana

In his petition, Ablakwa alleged that documents he intercepted show that negotiations to sell 60% of the shares of six SSNIT hotels to the minister’s Rock City Hotel Limited "are far advanced."

He is seeking an investigation into various allegations, including conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft.

