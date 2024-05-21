I am extremely proud of my record as President — Nana Addo

One of the cornerstones of his pride he said is the significant strides made in economic growth and stability, adding that his government has been instrumental in diversifying the economy, reducing the country's over-reliance on cocoa and gold exports.

His administration's flagship policy, the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, has significantly increased access to secondary education, ensuring that every Ghanaian child has the opportunity to complete high school without financial barriers.

This policy has been hailed as a game-changer, with increased enrollment rates and improved educational outcomes, he stated.

In a video shared by Asaase Radio on their X page, Nana Addo said "I'm exceedingly proud of my record in office and the considerable achievements that have been recorded in all sectors of national life these last seven and a half years, one or two of which have been very difficult as a result of global developments. Whether it is in the management of the national economy, education, healthcare, roads, railways, digitalization, infrastructural development, agricultural and industrial transformation, or the protection of Ghana's territorial integrity and security.

"The fight against corruption, the battle against environmental degradation, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic entrenching the tenets of good governance and the rule of law, contributing to the attainment of regional and continental integration and unity… The record is there for all to see."