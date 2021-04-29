RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Cancel travels to COVID-19 hotspots – GHS tells Ghanaians

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has urged the public to cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with high rates of COVID-19 infections.

The GHS warned that there’s been an alarming rate of COVID-19 infections in some Asian and South American countries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration advised Ghanaians to be wary of travelling to COVID-19 hotspot countries.

“In view of the alarming rate of infections of COVID-19 in some parts of the world, especially in Asia and South America, the Ghana Health Service wishes to advise the general public to either cancel or postpone all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rate,” a section of the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also noted that there are some instructions that must be strictly followed by persons travelling into and out of the country.

These include:

Only test results or certificates bearing trusted travel or biomass codes will be considered valid for travel out of Ghana

Sign up for accounts on (trustedtravel.panabios.org) with the same e-mail address and mobile numbers provided to laboratories during testing

All arriving passengers who test negative for COVID-19 at the airport are encouraged to self-isolate for ten (10) days

All passengers arriving from designated COVID-19 hot spots and testing negative at the airport may be subjected to a repeat test on the third day of arrival at their cost

