Captain Kojo Tsikata’s remains cremated

The family of the late soldier subsequently announced that he will be given a private burial in line with his wishes.

Pulse Ghana

Last Thursday, Kojo Tsikata’s burial service was held, although his body did not lie in state and was not made available for viewing.

He was then cremated at the Lashibi Funeral Home, where several political figures, military men, family and friends gathered to pay their last respects.

The ceremony was also graced by President Nana Akufo-Addo and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Others were the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, former National Security co-ordinators and intelligence officers and the three daughters of former President J.J. Rawlings — Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings and Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings.

Meanwhile, the former President of Ivory Coast, Laurent Gbagbo, was also present to pay his last respect to the late soldier.