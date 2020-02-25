The government has initiated processes in parliament to ban the importation of overaged and accident vehicles.

The Customs amendments bill currently in parliament when passed will regulate the importation of vehicles.

Currently, overaged vehicles are allowed into the country after payment of penalty.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained that the decision by many automobile companies to establish outlets in Ghana has informed amendments to Ghana’s laws on overaged and accident vehicles.

"The customs amendment bill, I'm just giving you what these bills are meant to achieve. You will know that prior to the economic environment that we have now, it is almost good to mention the political stability that we have in the country. The sojourning of the President is yielding positive result in the sense we have many auto manufacturing companies that want to come and begin assembling automobiles in the country… Nissan has given indication, Toyota has given an indication and Synotrack has given an indication and also from France, Rhino and if they want to come, we need to clean up the environment, you cannot have them to come and begin the production of new vehicles when you allow unfretted importation of second-hand vehicles. So we have to regulate the importation of second-hand vehicles," he said.

However, Clifford Ansu, the General Secretary of the Union, said his outfit is opting for dialogue with the government, hence, it has has rescinded its decision.

"As at now, the demonstration is not going to happen because if we say, we are going to go about those things, a lot of things are going to happen in the system and assemblers have already come on board and everything is under control. So there is no need that we should also go and say something to jeopardise the whole process but we should come on a roundtable and know the way forward," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

Automobile giants like VW, Toyota, Renault, and Nissan, have all mentioned their plans to set up assembly plants in Ghana.