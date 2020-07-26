He said they should ensure that any form of celebration should be in their homes just like they did for Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement released by his office, he said this directive is in strict adherence to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To avoid the risk of a spike in the spread of the virus, the method of celebration adopted for the Eid ul-Fitr 2020 festivity should be replicated thus, worshippers may celebrate in their individual homes,” it stated.

The statement said the Eid celebrations were outdoor events that attracted large congregations and that to avoid the risk violating the directive of 100 worshipers by the government, it was necessary the Muslims observe the festival at home.

It entreated all Muslims to continue to abide by the existing COVID-19 safety protocols especially during the festive occasion, adding that slaughtering and distribution of sacrificial animals should be done hygienically.

The statement wished all Muslims a happy Eid-ul-Adha in advance and commended them for their understanding and cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic.