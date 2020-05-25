He also called on other stakeholders involved in this year's general election to work towards free and transparent elections.

According to him, all stakeholders, [political parties] must make sure that the security agencies remain fair and firm to all manner of people, irrespective of their political leanings, during and after the election period.

He made the appeal in an address read on his behalf by his spokesperson, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, at the virtual broadcast of this year’s Eid al-Fitr.

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

He said "This year is an election year associated with so many challenges, including the COVID-19 crisis. As a faith community committed to lasting peace and harmony, we are calling on all stakeholders, particularly the Electoral Commission, to ensure a violent-free, free and fair, and transparent elections."

The Chief Imam also gave thanks and praise to Allah for His mercies, blessings, grace, and favour done to the Muslim faithful with the one-month period of undertaking the spiritual exercise of fasting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Your Excellency, while welcoming you to this auspicious occasion, we also would like to express our profound thanks and appreciation for your desire and interest to join us to celebrate this great event in a form never witnessed before in the annals of our history as a faith community. We are grateful to you," he added.