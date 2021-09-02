The Police reported that the victim bolted from their home shouting for help after being attacked by her husband with a cutlass and was later hacked to death.

According to the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Central Regional Police Command, Inspector Isaac Evans Ettie, "The only tenant, on seeing the situation run out and shouted for help. The neighbours later came in and found Kwabena having butchered his wife to death for no apparent reason."

"Police proceeded to Assin Koforidua and met 27-year-old Abena, with deep cutlass wounds on her head, back and left hand, in a pool of blood dead," he stated.

He said the suspect attempted suicide by slitting his throat but failed in the process.

He said "Suspect Kwabena, aged 45-years, was also met with a deep cut on his neck with bloodstains on his body lying down helpless."

The suspect is currently receiving treatment at the St. Francis Xavier hospital at Assin Fosu.

This comes after a man believed to be in his late 40’s is alleged to have butchered his wife who is also believed to be in her early 40.

The suspect, Thomas Kontoh, murdered Lydia Amponsah at Gbetsile Soldier Line in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

Kontoh was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging after allegedly committing the crime Tuesday, August 31, 2021.