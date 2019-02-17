The accident occurred after a Pontiac Vibe which was heading to Accra from Cape Coast was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux pick up which was also heading to Winneba from Accra.

Accra-based Citi FM reports that the Pontiac Vibe had four persons on board while the Toyota Hilux which belongs to the Rural Enterprise Programme in Bechem in the Tano South District had three occupants.

“Three persons from the Pontiac Vibe are reportedly dead and their bodies have since been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Morgue,” Citifmonline quoted an eye witness as saying.

“But the occupants of the Toyota Hilux pick up who sustained minor injuries have also been sent to the Winnba Trauma Hospital for treatment."

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service and National Fire Service from Winneba have been deployed to the scene.