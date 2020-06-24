Citi News reports that Dr. Asare has been out of office for the past 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

The report further revealed that three staff of his office have also gone into isolation due to the development.

CEO of Korle Bu Teaching hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare

The Korle Bu CEO becomes the latest high-profile personality in Ghana to be infected by the Coronavirus disease.

Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman Manu, and the CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, Lydia Dsane-Selby, both tested positive for the virus some days ago.

Meanwhile, the Medical Director of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Ali Samba has been made acting CEO of the Hospital.

Dr. Ali Samba doubles as the National coordinator of Ghana COVID-19 case management team.