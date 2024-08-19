CETAG to call off 2-month-old strike after meeting with Labour Ministry

The strike, which commenced in mid-June 2024, was initiated by CETAG members due to unresolved issues concerning their conditions of service.

Key among the concerns were salary disparities, delays in promotion, and the overall treatment of college educators compared to their counterparts in other tertiary institutions.

For the past two months, the impasse had severely affected academic activities across the 46 public colleges of education in Ghana.

With students' academic calendars disrupted, there were growing concerns about the potential long-term impact on teacher education and the broader educational system.

The breakthrough came during a marathon negotiation session held at the Labour Ministry's office in Accra on August 19, 2024.

The meeting, which involved representatives from CETAG, the Ministry of Education, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), and the Labour Ministry, lasted several hours but ended on a positive note, with all parties reaching a consensus.

Under the terms of the agreement, the government has committed to paying the July and August salaries of CETAG members by the end of the month.

CETAG President, Prince Obeng-Himah, expressed cautious optimism following the meeting.

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, also expressed his satisfaction with the outcome of the negotiations.

He commended CETAG for their patience and commitment to dialogue, emphasising the government's dedication to resolving such disputes amicably.

Key elements of the agreement include a review of the salary structure for college educators, a clear timeline for the resolution of promotion-related issues, and the establishment of a joint committee to oversee the implementation of the agreed-upon terms.

The government also assured CETAG of its commitment to enhancing the working conditions of educators as part of broader educational reforms.

With the strike now over, CETAG members are expected to return to their classrooms by August 21, 2024.

The Ministry of Education has pledged to work closely with the colleges to ensure that the lost time is made up and that academic activities return to normalcy as soon as possible.

Students and parents across the country have expressed relief at the resolution of the strike, with many hoping that the agreement will lead to lasting improvements in the conditions of education in Ghana.

This resolution is seen as a significant victory for dialogue and negotiation, highlighting the importance of effective communication between government bodies and labour unions.