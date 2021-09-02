Charging GHS100 for security services jobs unfair – John Dumelo laments

Describing the unemployment situation for most youth in the country, the failed Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate said the charges are exploitative.

Mr Dumelo said many young people have been sending him messages daily requesting financial help from him to purchase any of the forms.

“This is what I have been going through daily. Why are security service recruitments forms being sold for GHS100? GHS100 for recruitment form is not fair to the youth,” he posted.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are currently selling their recruitment forms to enlist qualified applicants into these security services.

The forms for each of these services is being sold at GHS100.