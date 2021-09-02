He said the selling of forms by the Ghana Immigration Service, the Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service at that price is unfair.
Charging GHS100 for security services jobs unfair – John Dumelo laments
Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo has bemoaned the GHS100 fee being charged by state security organisations before recruitment.
Describing the unemployment situation for most youth in the country, the failed Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate said the charges are exploitative.
Mr Dumelo said many young people have been sending him messages daily requesting financial help from him to purchase any of the forms.
“This is what I have been going through daily. Why are security service recruitments forms being sold for GHS100? GHS100 for recruitment form is not fair to the youth,” he posted.
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are currently selling their recruitment forms to enlist qualified applicants into these security services.
The forms for each of these services is being sold at GHS100.
