Charity Akortia, 57, adjudged 2023 National Best Farmer Award

Runner ups, Theophilus Ezenrane Ackah from Jomoro in the Western Region walked home with a high horsepower tractor head, trailer, a set of implements, and a boom sprayer sponsored by the Ghana Exim Bank, while the second runner-up received an MF tractor head, trailer, and a set of implements sponsored by Stanbic Bank respectively.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, present at the event, presented awards to the day's recipients and commended them for their dedication to feeding the nation, emphasizing that Farmers Day serves as a reminder of the imperative of achieving food security.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the need for innovative strategies to meet the evolving challenges in realizing national goals related to food security.

Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, affirmed that the government is actively implementing measures to maintain the progress achieved in the agricultural sector.