According to CHASS, the seven headteachers in the Ashanti region, in particular, had not received the letters asking them to step aside, as they only saw the letters circulating on social media.
CHASS slams GES for interdicting SHS Headteachers through social media
The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has condemned the Ghana Education Service (GES) for interdicting some headteachers of Senior High Schools following allegations of imposing unauthorized fees on incoming students.
Recommended articles
Zakaria Suleman Yeboah, the Ashanti regional chairman of CHASS in an interview with Citi News stated that the said headmasters were also not engaged on the matter before the release of the letters.
He said "None of them has received any letter to that effect, they heard the news on social media and they are seriously traumatised. As we speak, they are not themselves and I believe that it wasn’t the right thing to be done."
In separate statements dated December 8, 2023, the GES announced the initiation of investigations into the conduct of these headteachers, citing apparent breaches of regulations.
The affected headteachers include Mrs. Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS, Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS, Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School, and Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.
The list continues with Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of Agric Nzema Community SHS, Ms. Gladys Sarfowah, headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School, and Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.
The GES, in its official communication, identified various unauthorized fees being levied, including payments for sewn anniversary cloth, House dues, sale of books, sale of calculators, and sale of anniversary cloth, among others.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh