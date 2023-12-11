CHASS slams GES for interdicting SHS Headteachers through social media

Zakaria Suleman Yeboah, the Ashanti regional chairman of CHASS in an interview with Citi News stated that the said headmasters were also not engaged on the matter before the release of the letters.

He said "None of them has received any letter to that effect, they heard the news on social media and they are seriously traumatised. As we speak, they are not themselves and I believe that it wasn’t the right thing to be done."

In separate statements dated December 8, 2023, the GES announced the initiation of investigations into the conduct of these headteachers, citing apparent breaches of regulations.

The affected headteachers include Mrs. Selina Anane Afoakwa, Headmistress of Kumasi Girls SHS, Nataniel Asamoah, Headmaster of Asanteman SHS, Andrews Boateng, Headmaster of Kumasi Senior High Technical School, and Kwadwo Obeng-Appiah, Headmaster of Manso-Edubia SHS.

The list continues with Daniel Boamah Duku, Headmaster of Agric Nzema Community SHS, Ms. Gladys Sarfowah, headmistress of Nkawie Senior High Technical School, and Ampong Ahmed Omar, Headmaster of Collins SHS.