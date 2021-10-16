Check out how much you’ll pay for a new Ghana Card

In an interview in Accra, Head of Corporate Affairs of NIA, Mr Abudu Abdul Ganiyu said Ghanaians who have lost their cards and wish to replace them will have to pay GHS30.

He also said Institutions that have staff above 50 and wish to have them registered en masse, will pay GHS150 per staff.

Furthermore, households that also wish to have their members registered at a go will have to pay GHS150.

He said there are 14 mandatory uses for the Ghana Card, explaining that anyone living in Ghana without one will not be able to open a bank account, buy a piece of land or get a SIM card among a raft of other activities.

It is against this background that Mr Ganiyu cautioned all Ghanaians to take good care of the cards issued to them by the NIA.

He indicated that the servers of the NIA are resilient and can handle all the synchronisation exercises ongoing with regard to the Social Security and National Trust (SSNIT) and the SIM card registration exercise directed by the National Communications Authority (NCA) among others in the country