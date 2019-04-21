The Chief Imam, who turns 100 on Tuesday April 23, worshiped with Christians as part of his birthday thanksgiving.

Last Friday, Dr Sharabutu was joined by the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and fellow Muslims at the Central Mosque in Abossey Okai for Jummah prayers and a special thanksgiving prayer.

The special thanksgiving prayer was to thank the Almighty Allah for the blessings He has bestowed on the National Chief Imam.

The congregation including the Vice President Bawumia thanked Allah for granting the Chief Imam long life, good health and wisdom.They also prayed for Allah to continue to grant Sheikh Sharubutu good health so that the country would continue to benefit from his invaluable advice and guidance.

On the morning of his birthday, a public lecture will be held in his honour in Accra and the keynote speaker will be Dr. Mohammed Ibn. Chambas, United Nations General Secretary's Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel.

He will speak on the theme "Advancement of modern Ghanaian society through peace, tolerance and development." The special guest for the lecture is the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

A number of national leaders, including some former Presidents, are also expected to attend.