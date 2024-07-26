Chief jailed 3 months for stealing community's $150,000

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the chief had embezzled $150,000 provided by the gold mining company Gulf Coast Resources Company Ltd. as part of their corporate social responsibility obligations.

Osabarima Twiampomah III was sentenced to serve three months in prison and fined 2,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢24,000.

During the sentencing, Justice Tasiame stated that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will serve a five-year prison term.

Reports indicated that the chief had seized the funds and denied his community the needed development.

Initially, Osabarima Twiampomah III denied receiving the $150,000 cheque earmarked for a ten-year development plan.

However, he later confessed to Chief Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin of Akyem Abuakwa in November 2021 that he had indeed received the funds.

The chief was arraigned on charges of stealing, contrary to section 124 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960, Act 29.

Despite pleading not guilty, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Watkins Adamah, presented three witnesses who testified against him.

When the prosecution closed its case on December 19, 2023, the accused requested to submit no case to answer, which the court granted.

On February 20, 2024, the court ruled that the prosecution had provided prima facie evidence for the accused to mount a defence.

The trial concluded on May 7, 2024, with the accused testifying in his defence and Prof. Kwame Gyan Esq. appearing as his only witness.