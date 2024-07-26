ADVERTISEMENT
Chief jailed 3 months for stealing community's $150,000

Kojo Emmanuel

The chief of Banka, a farming community in the Asante Akyem District of the Ashanti Region, has been sentenced to a jail term for three months, and fined for stealing community funds amounting to $150,000.

Osabarima Twiampomah III
Osabarima Twiampomah III

The 65-year-old chief, Osabarima Twiampomah III, was convicted by the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Comfort K. Tasiame, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, following a thorough investigation that revealed his involvement in financial misconduct.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the chief had embezzled $150,000 provided by the gold mining company Gulf Coast Resources Company Ltd. as part of their corporate social responsibility obligations.

Osabarima Twiampomah III was sentenced to serve three months in prison and fined 2,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢24,000.

During the sentencing, Justice Tasiame stated that if the convict fails to pay the fine, he will serve a five-year prison term.

Reports indicated that the chief had seized the funds and denied his community the needed development.

Initially, Osabarima Twiampomah III denied receiving the $150,000 cheque earmarked for a ten-year development plan.

However, he later confessed to Chief Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin of Akyem Abuakwa in November 2021 that he had indeed received the funds.

Despite pleading not guilty, the prosecution, led by State Attorney Watkins Adamah, presented three witnesses who testified against him.

When the prosecution closed its case on December 19, 2023, the accused requested to submit no case to answer, which the court granted.

On February 20, 2024, the court ruled that the prosecution had provided prima facie evidence for the accused to mount a defence.

The trial concluded on May 7, 2024, with the accused testifying in his defence and Prof. Kwame Gyan Esq. appearing as his only witness.

Despite their efforts, the evidence presented led to the chief's conviction and subsequent sentencing, marking a significant step towards accountability and transparency in local governance.

