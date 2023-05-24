Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah retires from the judiciary today

President Nana Akufo-Addo has described outgoing Justice Anin-Yeboah, as an exceptional leader of the Judiciary at a farewell dinner organized by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in his honour.

The President said the tenure of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah has seen laudable achievements worth emulating by his successor.

“Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah has been an exceptional leader to the judiciary. He has guarded jealously the judiciary and his conduct has brought honour to the judiciary and to our country. Not only has he continued with the modernisation of activities of the judiciary, but his tenure of office has also seen arguably the largest infrastructural development undertaken in the history of the judiciary,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatedly, President Akufo-Addo informed Parliament of his decision to appoint Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as Chief Justice as Justice Anin’s replacement earlier this month.

In a letter to Parliament, President Akufo-Addo called for her speedy approval.

Pulse Ghana

The President, in an earlier letter to the Council of State said Justice Torkonoo’s appointment is to avoid any vacuum that would occur following the retirement of Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah.