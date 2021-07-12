Chief Justice tasks CID to investigate bribery allegations against him

”The attention of His Lordship the Chief Justice has been drawn to copies of letters from a Lawyer (Akwasi Afrifa, Esq) and his client, the plaintiff in the matter of OGYEEDOM OBRANU KWESI ATTA Iv v GHANA TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY & LANDS COMMISSION, to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council, and which letters are making rounds on social media. His Lordship is saddened that without any shred of evidence, his name has been dragged into this sordid and potentially criminal matter”, the letter said.

The judicial secretary’s letter notes further that, “his Lordship confirms that he does not know the plaintiff and has not met or seen him anywhere, except in the court room when he rises to announce his name when his case is called. His Lordship asserts that he has had no personal interaction either with the plaintiff or his lawyer on this matter or in any other matter. His Lordship further asserts that he has not demanded or received any money from any person to influence any decision in this matter or any other matter.”

Stressing further on the extent to which the Chief Justice has had any dealing with the parties involved in the case around which the accusations against him are premised, the letter states that “the records show that the plaintiff unsuccessfully petitioned for the recusal of His Lordship the Chief Justice and His Lordship Justice Victor Jones Mawulom Dotse from the matter, on a claim that they were prejudiced against him. The records further show that the Chief Justice was the only Judge on a panel who recently on 31t March 2021 dissented in an application at the instance of the plaintiff Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta IV in favour of the respondent, Ghana Telecommunications Co. Ltd”.

To this end, the judicial secretary states in her letter that, “to ensure that this matter is fully investigated, His Lordship has directed that a formal complaint be made to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for investigations and any necessary action. He has further directed that a Petition be lodged with the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council in respect of this specific matter.”

Pulse Ghana

“His Lordship is available to assist with all investigations into this matter, while he considers his own civil legal options to ensure that this matter is dealt with to its logical conclusions,” the letter added.

Akwasi Afrifa in a letter he wrote in response to a complaint filed against him (the lawyer) by Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta, the chief of Efutu and Gomoa Adjumako traditional area made some startling allegations against Justice Yeboah.

However, Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI has discredited the allegations made against the chief justice by Afrifa. In a rejoinder, the chief of Efutu and Gomoa Adjumako traditional area stated that, “my attention has been drawn to a media publication allegation against my good self and some prominent third parties, including the Chief Justice.”