According to him, Chiefs who involve themselves in politics will not be trusted to be neutral during national discourse.

The Asantehene noted that such acts are the reasons why the chieftaincy institution has been questioned in recent times.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Some chiefs have openly declared their support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the December polls.

Recently the Chiefs of Ahafo and Tatale endorsed President Akufo-Addo’s bid for a second term in office.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs of Asutifi and Dormaa have also declared their support for NDC flagbearer John Mahama.

Osei Tutu II said such endorsements by some chiefs are worrying and make the chieftaincy institution not trustworthy.

“When matters get out of hand, chiefs are the people who will be called upon to ensure calm. But if we engage in political activities we will not be trusted as neutral, and this will be worrying,” Otumfuo said, as quoted by Dailymailgh.

“We all have our political divide but our institution does not permit us to disclose our stance,” he added.