The Asantehene said Asanteman will not forget the good works of the Akufo-Addo government going into the general elections.

He said this when the President paid a courtesy call on the Manhyia Palace on Monday, 28th September 2020.

“Your good works in office will speak for you going forward into the election. We, in Asanteman, remember, we do not forget,” Osei Tutu II said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“Asanteman will, therefore, remember your good works on election day. All I can offer you is prayers and blessings.”

He further noted that the people of Asanteman “will vote based on the good works of the candidate.”

President Akufo-Addo is currently on a three-day working visit of the Ashanti Region, where he is expected to inspect some projects.

The Asantehene urged him to “tell Ghanaians exactly what his Government has done and what is being done.”

Meanwhile, the President insists the Ashanti region has benefitted from 1,824 projects under his government.

“In the three-and-a-half years of the Akufo-Addo government, we have initiated 1,824 projects in the Ashanti Region. We have been able to complete 774 while 1,050 are ongoing,” he said.