The President believes he has so far delivered to the expectations of all Ghanaians since assuming office almost four years ago.

He said this at a durbar held in his honour at Juaso in the Asante-Akim South Municipality of the Ashanti region.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo is currently on a three-day working visit to the region, where he has been commissioning and inspecting some projects.

“After four years in office, I am confident that I have delivered to the expectations of the majority of Ghanaians and I am certain of a landslide victory in December,” the President said.

He also urged the people of the three Asante-Akim areas to vote massively for the MPs on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He explained that maintaining their legislators was key to consolidating the gains of the last four years.

The President was accompanied on his tour by the Minister of Education, Mathew Opoku-Prempeh and Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah were also present.