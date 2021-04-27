China produces gari-making machine

A video circulating on social media shows how the technological invention expected to substitute all the manual processes involved in making gari and increase productivity has awed many people.

The video also highlights each production line and its specially designated machine.

Gari is traditionally made at home in Ghana made from cassava. The tubers are harvested, peeled, and grated in a grinding machine.

Gari, which is granular flour of varying texture, is a widely patronised Ghanaian food item that has over the years served as a "good companion" to students at all levels - from primary school to the university - particularly those in boarding facilities.

Although gari is very popular among Ghanaians home and abroad as well as some people in the West African Sub-Region.