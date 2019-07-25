According to him, Chinese companies will continue to invest massively in the manufacturing industry in Ghana.

He pointed to KEDA Ceramics, also known as Twyford Ceramics Factory, as one of many Chinese companies that are supporting the Ghana government’s industrialization policy.

The Ambassador was speaking at Aboadze in Shama District of the Western Region during President Akufo-Addo’s working visit to the Chinese local tiles manufacturing company.

Phase one of the Twyford Ceramics Factory’s operations was inaugurated in January 2018 and the phase two of the company’s operations is expected to take off in September this year.

Mr. Wang said he will continue to invite more Chinese companies to invest in Ghana in support of the one district one factory policy.

“I will continue to invite Chinese investors to Ghana to repeat a good example of Twyford Ceramic Factory in our effort to support Ghana beyond aid and 1D1F initiative of the Government of Ghana,” the Chinese Ambassador said.

He added: “Twyford Ceramics Factory is a powerful example of successful Chinese investment in Ghana as well as a demonstration of China and Ghana corporation and friendship.

“I can proudly say that Twyford Ceramics tiles sources over 95% of raw materials in Ghana and the made in Ghana tiles from this factory are the best tiles. We at the Chinese Embassy no longer import tiles for renovations because we now have KEDA tiles from Twyford.”