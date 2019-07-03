She was deported by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). This was made known in Accra on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Officials of the Immigration Service said Huang Yanfeng, aka Helena Huang, was deported for engaging in illicit business while in the country and subsequently revoked her resident permit.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Esuah Takyi, in a statement reads: "You [Helena Huang] are hereby informed that your permit to remain in Ghana has been revoked. Therefore, your continuous presence in Ghana is unlawful."

The statement added that the GIS had also informed the relevant institutions, including the Minister of the Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as well as missions abroad to refuse her visa to facilitate her entry into the country in future.

Helena Huang's arrested

Helena Huang was arrested by the Tamale Regional Police Command for allegedly possessing large quantities of rosewood illegally.

The 43-year-old Chinese woman, however, jumped bail and her whereabouts remains unknown.

She was arrested at the Vittin police checkpoint on the Tamale-Yendi highway escorting the trucks, with registration numbers BA 2225 C and GR9720-12, from the Yendi direction through the Tamale metropolis en-route to Tema.

Two containers fully loaded with the redwood on board two articulated trucks have been impounded by the police.

Ban on Rosewood

In March, this year, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources placed a ban on the harvesting and export of Rosewood in the country.

The ministry directed the Forestry Commission to suspend the processing of permits for the exportation of Rosewood.