Cholera outbreak in Kasoa claims 5 lives, leaves 30 hospitalised

The MCE expressed concern over the spread of the disease, urging Kasoa residents to remain vigilant, maintain cleanliness, and eat properly. She stated that cases had also been referred from other constituencies, including the Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East Districts, calling for a coordinated response to tackle the outbreak.

The MCE commended the health authorities for their swift action and advised residents to stay alert.

“Five people have been confirmed dead after the outbreak. The Mother and Child Hospital and the Kasoa Polyclinic have done their best to manage the situation. What I want to ask from the people of Kasoa is to take good care of themselves by eating healthy food. I understand the hospital has called back staff who were on leave to help deal with the issue. There have been referrals from Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East, taking the total number of deaths to five. Thirty more people are still on admission as we speak,” MCE Anita Love Obo Amissah said.

Godson Lodo, the Awutu Senya East Municipal Environmental Officer, outlined specific guidelines for residents, especially traders, to follow to prevent further spread.

“I want to get the market women to keep their environment clean, and food sellers should also ensure that the food they sell is hot at all times. We must also keep our surroundings clean as residents to avoid further spread,” said Municipal Environmental Officer Godson Lodo.