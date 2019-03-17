The human rights watchdog also called on the police administration to conduct thorough investigation into the matte and crack the whip in accordance with the law.

“The Commission further recommends that the victims should also be compensated for the injuries, trauma and losses suffered,” a statement signed by CHRAJ Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Whittal noted.

“In this regard, the Commission calls on the Inspector General of Police to conduct thorough investigations into this matter, and on the basis of the findings, crack the whip and deal with the perpetrators of this heinous crime in accordance with the law.”

The CHRAJ boss further recommended prosecution of the "errand" police officer, who has now been identified as Sergeant Ebenezer Asiedu, to serve as deterrent to to others.

“The Commission recommends prosecution of these errant police officers in a court of competent jurisdiction and not to put them through administrative Service disciplinary enquiry to serve as deterrent to others and to reassure Ghanaians that police officers are not above the law,” the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the police administration says investigation has been launched into the incident.

Sergeant Asiedu on Thursday, March 14, 2019 physically assaulted three Ghanaian Times journalists who were on their way for an assignment in Accra.

He used his unregistered motorcycle to hit the car transporting the Ghanaian Times journalists.

He is said to have ignored the accident and went further to skip traffic.

The journalists confronted him and upon trying to record the ensuing exchanges, the police officers pounced on them and physically assaulted them.